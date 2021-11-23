BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.40.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $90.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.75, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

