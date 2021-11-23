Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Buys $390,000.00 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 60,000 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. 2,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,557. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $172.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($31.93) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDSX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
Biodesix Company Profile
Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.
