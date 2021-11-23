BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,627 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 128,498 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 79.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 56,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 257,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 373,800 shares of company stock worth $1,251,766. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $301.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

