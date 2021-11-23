Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Down 17.9% in October

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 461,900 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 562,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Biocept has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 million. Biocept had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biocept will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Biocept during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Biocept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIOC shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

