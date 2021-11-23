BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton Sells 9,365 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $482,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $53,250.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $111,960.00.

BigCommerce stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.14. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after acquiring an additional 69,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

