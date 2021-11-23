BFT Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BFT Financial Group LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.15 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.80. The company has a market capitalization of $226.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

