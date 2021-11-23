BFT Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 92,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 5,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

