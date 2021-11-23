BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.48). BeyondSpring posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeyondSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

BeyondSpring stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.64. 27,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

