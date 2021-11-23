Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $115.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $153.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.68.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

