Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after buying an additional 187,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after purchasing an additional 743,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,738,000 after purchasing an additional 155,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.02.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.