Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $201,889,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $55,829,000.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $83,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,854 shares of company stock worth $40,631,552. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COUP. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.48.

Coupa Software stock opened at $205.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.24 and its 200 day moving average is $235.41. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.22 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

