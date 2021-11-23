Berman Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GAP by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

