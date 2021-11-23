Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 71 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 8.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 66.1% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $193.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.99. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.43 and a 12-month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.