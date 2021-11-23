Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 335 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ciena by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ciena by 58.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $62.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $122,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,669 shares of company stock worth $1,956,599. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

