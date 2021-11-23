Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $288,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1,097.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Edison International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,747,000 after buying an additional 375,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,930,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 131.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.