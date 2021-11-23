Berkshire Money Management Inc. Trims Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,801 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for approximately 0.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,638.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period.

POCT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,631. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

