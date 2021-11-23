Benchmark Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $245.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.85.

BABA stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.27. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $135.21 and a 12 month high of $280.61. The company has a market capitalization of $371.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

