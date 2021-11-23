Benchmark Begins Coverage on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.72.

SLB stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

