Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,205 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

BBBY opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

