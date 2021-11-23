Beam Price Tops $0.67 (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Beam has a market capitalization of $67.83 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beam has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011727 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 204.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 101,737,320 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.