Beacon Financial Group Sells 168 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $166.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.23 and its 200-day moving average is $149.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.