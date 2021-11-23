Beacon Financial Group Purchases 852 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. 72,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

