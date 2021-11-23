Beacon Financial Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 28,763 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 115,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. 1,027,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,330,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

