Beacon Financial Group Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,405 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 30,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 29.1% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,297,072. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $254.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

