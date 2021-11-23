Beacon Financial Group Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

PM traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $89.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,361. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.42 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

