Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after buying an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after buying an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after buying an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,859. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 559,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,916,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

