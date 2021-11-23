Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.86.

Shares of TSE BTE traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,227. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.66 and a twelve month high of C$4.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

