Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives $91.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in Baxter International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.57. 15,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

