Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $34.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

