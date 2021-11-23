Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Baudax Bio news, Director Winston J. Churchill acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 27.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 145,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 454.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 267,682 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

BXRX stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.12.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

