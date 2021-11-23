BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.74

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) announced a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BVC opened at GBX 82 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £361.16 million and a PE ratio of 24.26. BATM Advanced Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.50.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Tuesday.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.