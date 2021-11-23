BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON BVC opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £363.36 million and a PE ratio of 24.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.42. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 124 ($1.62).
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
