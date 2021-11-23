Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Receives $88.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,101,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,702,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,722,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBWI opened at $75.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.95. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.