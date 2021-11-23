Base Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $774,150.36 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $774,150.36 and approximately $13,711.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003835 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00047345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00236074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00088300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

