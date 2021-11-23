Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on the real estate development company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 850 ($11.11). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 861 ($11.25) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 826.89 ($10.80).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 691.20 ($9.03) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 577.80 ($7.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 667.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,213.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of £7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.78.

In other news, insider John Allan purchased 5,530 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61). Also, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($687,350.72).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

