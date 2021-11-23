Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Network International (LON:NETW)

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NETW. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Network International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 477.20 ($6.23).

LON NETW opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 340.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 363.42. Network International has a twelve month low of GBX 243.84 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 459.90 ($6.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.73.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

