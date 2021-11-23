Barclays Begins Coverage on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

