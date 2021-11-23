Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,940,000 after buying an additional 99,160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.59.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

