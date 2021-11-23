Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,864 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,214,000 after acquiring an additional 595,616 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 247,547 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 667,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,601 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,749,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $133.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.90. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

