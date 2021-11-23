Bank of America Corp DE Acquires New Position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,146,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,637,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,450,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,073,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $12,688,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $10,040,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $9,036,000.

Shares of ZTAQU stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $11.70.

