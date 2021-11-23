Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 54,888 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,888 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.18% of Vir Biotechnology worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 308,307 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 96.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 94,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 67.8% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $179,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,283 shares of company stock worth $3,403,570. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of -1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.