Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.18

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.18 and last traded at $64.59, with a volume of 673343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

