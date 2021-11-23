Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Announces Earnings Results

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,663. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Ayr Wellness from $33.50 to $22.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

