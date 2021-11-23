Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 109.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $144.27. 136,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,681. The company has a market cap of $402.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,863,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,355,448 shares of company stock worth $934,316,661 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

