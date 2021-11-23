Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 166,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 82,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,513. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

