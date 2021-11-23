Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $467.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.29 and its 200 day moving average is $440.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $356.17 and a 52-week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.