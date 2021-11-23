Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 312,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,033. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $118.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.27.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

