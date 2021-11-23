Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Ayala stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Ayala has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in providing real estate, telecommunications, utilities, logistics, financial and insurance services. It operates through following business segments: Parent Company, Real Estate and Hotels, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications, Water Infrastructure, Electronics Manufacturing, Power generation, and Automotive, IT/BPO and Others.

