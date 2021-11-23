AXA’s (AXAHY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

AXAHY opened at $28.44 on Monday. AXA has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

