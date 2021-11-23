Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.